Square Enix Announces Fantasy Battle Arena Game Battle of Blades - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix has announced four-on-four fantasy battle arena game, Battle of Blades, for iOS and Android. It will launch in Japan in 2017 as a free-to-play title with item-based microtransactions.

Here is an overview of the game:

Multiplayer

Four-on-four real-time battles against other players. Control the bases scattered across the field in Team Play.

The enemy is the formidable “Darkness.” Take on this formidable foe with a four-person team. Cooperate with your comrades and reap the wonderful rewards.

Single-Player

Players are “heroes” that can use sacred treasures and purify blade crystals. They can strengthen themselves by unlocking the mana board. And they can customize their appearance by equipping accessories.

The main story is an original scenario handled by Fate/Apocrypha and Ayaka Shibito‘s Yuuichirou Higashiide. A story of heroes with conflicting justice, both good and evil, is about to begin.

Thanks Gematsu.

