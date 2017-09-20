Project Nimbus: Code Mirai Coming to PS4 - News

GameTomo and Kiss announced it will bring the high-speed mech action game, Project Nimbus, to the PlayStation 4 as Project Nimbus: Code Mirai. It will launch this fall in Japan and in early 2018 worldwide.

Here is an overview of the game:

Project Nimbus: Code Mirai is a port of Project Nimbus using Unreal Engine 4 with upgraded graphics to make for a suitable-quality PlayStation 4 game. Not only have the graphics been improved, the overall balancing has been adjusted, new actions have been added, and the user interface has been completely rebuilt. Project Nimbus: Code Mirai is due out this fall.

Key Features:

Missions set throughout 16 different locations, including sky city, sea fort, mountain base, giant prison, and space stages.

Various mecha and weapons, including smart missiles, laser blades, particle canons, floating laser shields, rail guns, and auto-attacking and defending psycho drones.

A grandeur story of an ace pilot set on a future earth destroyed by war, where a battle between three factions will unfold.

Eye-catching combat style with transforming giant mecha, daredevil pilots, and battles against armed flying boats.

