Final Fantasy XV Comrades Multiplayer Expansion Release Date Revealed

posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy XV multiplayer expansion, Comrades, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 31.

The expansion will be available to players who purchased Final Fantasy XV and the Final Fantasy XV Season Pass. Otherwise it can be purchased separately. PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership is required to play.

Here is an overview:

For the first time, Final Fantasy XV players will be able to create their own character and join up with three other friends to take on epic quests and battles in the game’s first and only online multiplayer expansion titled “Comrades.” Starting October 31, players will set foot as a survivor from Kingsglaive to find out more about the disappearance of Noctis after the events in Chapter 13 from the main game.



Set in a world engulfed by darkness, the expansion casts players as a member of the Kingsglaive, with powers and unique abilities invoked from various Lucian kings, who join forces to bring the Light back to the kingdom of Lucis. Other members of Noctis’s crew including Gladiolus, Prompto and Ignis will be made playable in future game updates.



As members of Kingsglaive, players equip royal sigils that grant special powers from the Lucian bloodline. Players can then strategize and create a balanced team to take on a variety of quests. In addition to multiplayer quests, single player quests are also available for players to enhance their characters.



Legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu returns to the Final Fantasy series with the new song, “Choosing Hope”.

