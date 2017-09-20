PlayStation Awards 2017 Set for November 30 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced PlayStation Awards 2017 will be held on November 30 at 5pm JST at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo.





Here is a list of the planned categories:

Platinum Prize: Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over one million copies

Gold Prize: Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 500,000 copies

PlayStation Network Award: Top three network sales titles will be awarded (period: From October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017)

Users' Choice Award: Top 10 titles voted by Japan and Asia users. (Released in October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017)

PlayStation VR Award: 3 titles that contributed to the sales of PlayStation VR (period: From October 13, 2016 to September 30, 2017) * Excluding last year's winning titles

Indies & Developer Award: 3 titles that contributed to the expansion of PlayStation (period: From October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017) * Excluding last year's winning titles

