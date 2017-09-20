Call of Duty: WWII Gets Meet the Squad Trailers - News

Activision has released four new trailers for the upcoming FPS, Call of Duty: WWII. The trailers are apart of "Meet the Squad."

View the trailers below:

From rural farm life to hardened soldier, be prepared to sacrifice everything as Private Ronald “Red” Daniels in Call of Duty: WWII.





His years of military experience and compassionate leadership will help keep his men alive. Meet Lieutenant Joseph Turner, your commanding officer in the Call of Duty: WWII Campaign.

You can always count on him when things get grim. Meet Private Robert Zussman, Red’s best friend in the squad.

He’s strict and does everything by the book. Stay on Sergeant Pierson’s good side, or you’ll be sorry.



Call of Duty: WWII will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

