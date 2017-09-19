Forza Motorsport 7 Has a 50GB Day One Patch - News

Anyone who purchases the physical copy of Forza Motorsport 7 will be required to download a day one patch of 50GB. The game is around 95GB, with 45GB on the disc. The patch can be downloaded for free starting on September 29.

"We’ve called this our biggest game, and the numbers bear it out: more than 700 cars at launch, 32 of the world’s greatest tracks (our largest lineup ever), a massive career in the Forza Driver’s Cup, and of course a huge list of ever-changing multiplayer and competitive modes that will keep players busy no matter their skill level or driving preferences," said developer Turn 10. "This is the largest game we’ve ever released in terms of sheer footprint size as well."

"While all players can complete the first play-through of the Forza Driver’s Cup on disc, beating the series unlocks a wealth of new Forza Driver’s Cup content, including new competitive and Showcase events, as well as new trophies and Driver Gear rewards. In order to access those new events and rewards, you’ll need to have the additional update installed."





Some of the features in the game will be be available at launch. This includes the Auction House, #Forzathon events, and Leagues. They will be listed as "Coming Soon."

"Over the coming months, we’ll be introducing our series of events in Forza 7, including new #Forzathon events, constantly updated Rivals and Hoppers that will make full use of our new homologation system (more on that next week), new Prize Crates (featuring goodies like Mod cards, Driver Gear, new cars, and more) as well as unveiling cars in our Specialty Vendor (which will feature a regular cadence of unique cars for purchase), and more," said Turn 10. "The months ahead will also see new features to the game, which we’ll outline in further detail soon."

Forza Motorsport 7 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on October 3.

Thanks VG24/7.

