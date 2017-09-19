Forza Motorsport 7 Has a 50GB Day One Patch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 603 Views
Anyone who purchases the physical copy of Forza Motorsport 7 will be required to download a day one patch of 50GB. The game is around 95GB, with 45GB on the disc. The patch can be downloaded for free starting on September 29.
"We’ve called this our biggest game, and the numbers bear it out: more than 700 cars at launch, 32 of the world’s greatest tracks (our largest lineup ever), a massive career in the Forza Driver’s Cup, and of course a huge list of ever-changing multiplayer and competitive modes that will keep players busy no matter their skill level or driving preferences," said developer Turn 10. "This is the largest game we’ve ever released in terms of sheer footprint size as well."
"While all players can complete the first play-through of the Forza Driver’s Cup on disc, beating the series unlocks a wealth of new Forza Driver’s Cup content, including new competitive and Showcase events, as well as new trophies and Driver Gear rewards. In order to access those new events and rewards, you’ll need to have the additional update installed."
Some of the features in the game will be be available at launch. This includes the Auction House, #Forzathon events, and Leagues. They will be listed as "Coming Soon."
"Over the coming months, we’ll be introducing our series of events in Forza 7, including new #Forzathon events, constantly updated Rivals and Hoppers that will make full use of our new homologation system (more on that next week), new Prize Crates (featuring goodies like Mod cards, Driver Gear, new cars, and more) as well as unveiling cars in our Specialty Vendor (which will feature a regular cadence of unique cars for purchase), and more," said Turn 10. "The months ahead will also see new features to the game, which we’ll outline in further detail soon."
Forza Motorsport 7 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on October 3.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Unac-fucking-ceptable
It not the first and will not be the last X1 game that had a huge day one update. Also this is kinda old news since they already released this info on forzamotorsports.net a week ago.
Ridiculous.
50 GB day one patch. Did they forget to put the game on the disc itself?
Wait, the patch is actually bigger than the game? Weird..
I really wish MS had decided to shell out the extra money for 2 blu-rays on this one. A 50 GB day one download will essentially make the game unplayable for those in areas with poor internet, and even for those of us with decent internet we're still looking at like half a day downloading before we can actually play it.
You don't need the entire 95GB installed on your HD to start playing the game.
Holy shit that's big... out of curiosity, has any game ever had a bigger day one patch?
Can't recall one. I think one of the Halo games also got a 50 gig patch though.
Activate Mega Super duper wuper Facepalm!
Wtf!! Soo totally unplayable
Nope, the base game is 45GB and is contained on the disk the 50GB update is extra content. Not that it matters to me anyway I have fast internet and I bought the Ultimate Edition digitally and will download the whole 95GB. Even the demo is a beefy 26GB.
If they would port it to Switch, they could use 128 GB on Gamecard :P There were days on PS1 where games were released with up to 4 discs... And now 2 discs aren't possible??
Everybody thinking about getting the XB1X better get used to that cause it's surely going to be the rule.
Why does everybody have to download the big 4K textures?!
The 95GB doesn't include the 4K textures that will be another 5-10GB. If you don't have a X1 X you will not be forced to download the 4K textures.
