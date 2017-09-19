Battlefield 1 Free to Play on Xbox This Weekend - News

Battlefield 1 will be free to play this weekend on the Xbox One for Xbox Live Gold members. The free trial runs from September 22 to 24.

The free to play weekend includes the single player campaign, as well as the base multiplayer maps. During the weekend the Revolution Edition of the game will be 40 percent off. It includes the base game, previously released DLC, as well as upcoming DLC.

Any progress during the free weekend will be transferred over to the full game if you decide to purchase it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

