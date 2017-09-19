The Idolmaster: Stella Stage Announced for PS4 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced during the PlayStation press conference at TGS 2017 The Idolmaster: Stella Stage for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on December 21.





More information on the game will be released later.

