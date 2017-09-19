Final Fantasy IX Available Today for PS4 - News

Square Enix announced during the PlayStation press conference at TGS 2017 Final Fantasy IX will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 today. It is discounted to $16.798 until September 26, then it will be priced at $20.99.

The re-release of the 2000 game includes:

High-definition movies and character models

Auto-save functionality

Seven optional booster features, including high speed mode and no encounter mode, the Master All Abilities booster, which will allow players to automatically master equipped weapons and gear, as well as features to maximize character levels, magic stone counts and gil

PlayStation 4 trophy support, share functionality and remote play with the PlayStation Vita handheld entertainment system

