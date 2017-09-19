Dragon’s Crown Pro Announced for PS4 - News

Atlus and VanillaWare announced during the PlayStation press conference at TGS 2017 Dragon’s Crown Pro for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on January 25.



View the trailer below:

Dragon’s Crown Pro will feature 4K resolution, the soundtrack rerecorded by a live orchestra, cross-play with PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita versions with the ability to import your save data, and English and Japanese voices.



