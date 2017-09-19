Dynasty Warriors 9 Launches Worldwide in Early 2018 - News

Koei Tecmo announced at the PlayStation press conference at TGS 2017 Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

It will only release for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.

