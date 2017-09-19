Monster Hunter World Gets Official Release Date, New Trailer, and Special Edition Console - News

Today Capcom confirmed that Monster Hunter: World will be available on PS4 and Xbox One worldwide on January 26, 2018, with a PC release arriving later. Capcom also unveiled some new assets for the game, including a trailer showing off Astera, the base of operations for the Research Commission in the game.

Additionally, Capcom will open pre-orders today for the standard version of the game and the Digital Deluxe and physical Collector's editions. Players that pre-order Monster Hunter: World in North America on either Xbox One or PS4 will receive access to pre-order bonuses, including the Origin Set Armor and the Fair Wind Charm talisman.

The Digital Deluxe Edition for North America, set at $69.99, includes the digital game, and additional customizable options that can be used in-game: a Samurai Set skin, three gestures, two sticker sets, plus an extra face paint and hair style option for the hunter. The PS4 version of the Digital Deluxe Edition also includes 14 weapon-themed PSN avatars. The contents for the Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for purchase separately on January 26.

The North American physical Collector's Edition includes a physical copy of the game, a voucher for the customizable options from the Digital Deluxe Edition, a 32-page hardcover art book, flagship monster statue, and digital soundtrack code (physical CD in Japan) all bundled in a custom collector's box. The suggested retail price is $149.99.

Finally, Capcom showed off a brand new Monster Hunter themed PS4 Pro, which appears to be a Japan exclusive. It will go on sale December 7.

