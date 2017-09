Earth Defence Force: Iron Rain Announced for PS4 - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

During Sony's pre-TGS conference, D3 Publisher announced a new entry in the Earth Defence Force series, entitled Iron Rain.

The game is being developed by Yuke's, the company behind the WWE games and 2013's Pacific Rim. Further details were not provided but this marks the third Earth Defence Force announced by D3 Publisher in recent months.

