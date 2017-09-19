Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner - Mars coming to PS4 & PSVR in 2018 - News

/ 306 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

During Sony's pre-TGS conference, Konami and Cygames announced that they're remastering Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner for PS4 & PSVR, with a launch planned for 'Spring 2016' in Japan.

The remastered release will include 4k resolution, enhanced graphics, new sound design, and additional features, as well as PlayStation VR support. You can watch the trailer below:

Thanks, Gematsu

More Articles