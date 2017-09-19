A Certain Magical Virtual On Releases in February for PS4 & Vita in Japan - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

During Sony's pre-TGS conference, SEGA announced that its mech crossover of A Certain Magical Index and Virtual On will be launching on February 15th in Japan. It marks the first new release in the Virtual On series since 2010's Cyber Troopers Virtual On Force.

You can view the latest trailer for the game below:

A western release is yet to be confirmed.

Thanks, Gematsu

More Articles