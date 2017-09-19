A Certain Magical Virtual On Releases in February for PS4 & Vita in Japan

A Certain Magical Virtual On Releases in February for PS4 & Vita in Japan - News

by Adam Cartwright, posted 3 hours ago / 243 Views

During Sony's pre-TGS conference, SEGA announced that its mech crossover of A Certain Magical Index and Virtual On will be launching on February 15th in Japan. It marks the first new release in the Virtual On series since 2010's Cyber Troopers Virtual On Force

You can view the latest trailer for the game below:

A western release is yet to be confirmed.

Thanks, Gematsu


More Articles

1 Comments

SnakeDrake
SnakeDrake (2 hours ago)

What a weird cross over XD

  • 0