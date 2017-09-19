Gal Gun 2 Announced for PS4, Switch - News

Inti Creates has announced Gal Gun 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It will launch worldwide this winter.

The Gal Gun series has sold more than 200,000 units worldwide.





Here is an overview of the game:

What is Gal Gun and why do you shoot pheromones??

The Gal Gun series revolves around an “unlucky” young man who accidentally becomes supernaturally popular with girls. His mission: find his one true love! However, the girls at at academy all want their chance too, and will do whatever they can to express their love! He must use his new weapon, the Pheromone Shot, to fend off their advances by giving them euphoria! A brand new story with new cutie pies to meet! The story of Gal Gun 2 kicks off with the demon-hunting angel Risu, and she’s in a really tough spot. Making things even more complicated for our protagonist are two new heroines: the “girl next door” Chiru, who happens to be a total shut-in, and your childhood friend and classmate Nanako. Helping out loads of girls is the key to a happy school life! In Gal Gun 2, you’ll take on requests from girls at school who are, unbeknownst to them, the target of a demon’s mischief! But these requests take time, and efficiently managing your schedule is important if you want to keep your days on track. By earning demon-busting points you’ll unlock new missions and story scenes with the heroines. What kind of out-of-control school life you lead is entirely up to you! Suck up pesky demons with your trust new “Demon Sweeper” sidearm! Debuting in Gal Gun VR, the demon-vacuuming gadget, “Demon Sweeper,” is back! Separate demons from the girls they’re possessing with a well-placed pheromone shot, then suck them up for bonus points! In Gal Gun 2, you might even find some new things to suck up… Doki Doki Mode is back, baby! One of the most (in)famous features of the Gal Gun series, “Doki Doki Mode,” will be back in Gal Gun 2! Further juicy details will be revealed at a later date, so keep your eyes and ears open!

