Final Fantasy IX Rated for PS4 in Europe - News

posted 6 hours ago

The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board has rated Final Fantasy IX for PlayStation 4. The RPG is listed with a release date of September 19.

Final Fantasy IX first released in 2000 for the PlayStation. It was later ported to Windows PC, iOS and Android.

