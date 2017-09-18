Fortnite Cross-Play Accidentally Allowed, Now Disabled - News

Fans of Epic Games' Fortnite discovered today that cross-platform play was actually allowed for the game. Reddit user PRE_-CISION-_ realised that Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers had unintentionally been playing together when he noticed that his kill feed featured a player name which included a space, something PSN does not allow.

Epic Games has since confirmed to Eurogamer that this was not intentional and the feature has now been disabled. "We had a configuration issue and it has now been corrected," an Epic spokesperson told the outlet.

