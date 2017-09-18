Fortnite Cross-Play Accidentally Allowed, Now Disabled - NewsPatrick Day-Childs, posted 1 hour ago / 248 Views
Fans of Epic Games' Fortnite discovered today that cross-platform play was actually allowed for the game. Reddit user PRE_-CISION-_ realised that Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers had unintentionally been playing together when he noticed that his kill feed featured a player name which included a space, something PSN does not allow.
Epic Games has since confirmed to Eurogamer that this was not intentional and the feature has now been disabled. "We had a configuration issue and it has now been corrected," an Epic spokesperson told the outlet.
More Articles
Cross-play would be a sweet thing to have in this industry. If only all parties were eager to dive in.
1 Comments