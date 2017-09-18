Divinity: Original Sin II Nears 500,000 Units Sold - News

RPG Divinity: Original Sin II is nearing 500,000 units sold, according to Swen Vincke, owner of developer and publisher Larian Studios, in an interview with Eurogamer.

"It is fantastic," said Vincke, "but it is also way beyond what we expected. We're close to hitting 500,000 units sold which is a number I believe took us two or three months with Divinity: Original Sin 1."

Divinity: Original Sin II had been available via Steam Early Access for a year before getting the full release on September 14. The game has sold nearly 180,000 units since its official launch on September 14.

