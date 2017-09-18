Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite 2017 DLC Characters Revealed - News

Capcom has announced the DLC characters for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite that will launch in 2017.

Sigma and Black Panther were previously confirmed and the four new announced characters include Monster Hunter, Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Venom.





All six characters are part of the 2017 Character Pass is included in the Deluxe Edition of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 19.

