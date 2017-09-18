Chaos;Child Coming West in October - News

Publisher PQube announced Chaos;Child will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Europe on October 13 and in North America on October 24.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of the critically acclaimed Steins;Gate comes a sensational new visual novel: Chaos;Child. Set in Shibuya in 2015, a group of high school students who survived an earthquake six years ago find themselves at the centre of a new series of bizarre murders in the city.

Play as Takuru, an arrogant senior, who is the first to notice a pattern in the supernatural deaths around him. With the help of his friends, he goes to the crime scenes and hopes to discover the killer’s identity before the police, at his own risk…

Key Features:

Discover a Darker Japan – Explore Shibuya in 2015, after an earthquake nearly leveled the city six years prior, and try to outsmart the puppet-master behind this New Generation Madness.

– Explore Shibuya in 2015, after an earthquake nearly leveled the city six years prior, and try to outsmart the puppet-master behind this New Generation Madness. Track Down a Serial Killer – lay as Takuru, an arrogant senior and the newspaper club president, and discover the pattern in a series of bizarre deaths around you that the police can’t seem to crack.

– lay as Takuru, an arrogant senior and the newspaper club president, and discover the pattern in a series of bizarre deaths around you that the police can’t seem to crack. Unravel the Mystery – Investigate gruesome, supernatural murders with a team of uniquely talented friends.

– Investigate gruesome, supernatural murders with a team of uniquely talented friends. Pick Your Delusions – Choose to explore disturbing nightmares or pleasurable daydreams to affect the different realities that Takuru perceives, and change your story.

– Choose to explore disturbing nightmares or pleasurable daydreams to affect the different realities that Takuru perceives, and change your story. See the Bigger Picture – Unlock SIX endings by changing the course of your team’s investigations and relationships, and understand the characters and plot in depth.

– Unlock SIX endings by changing the course of your team’s investigations and relationships, and understand the characters and plot in depth. Outstanding Artistic Value – Enjoy beautiful and etheral art work in this stunning visual novel from the Science Adventure series.

– Enjoy beautiful and etheral art work in this stunning visual novel from the Science Adventure series. From the Creators of Steins;Gate – A stand-alone story with a brand new cast, extensive replayability and ties to the Steins;Gate universe!

