No More Battleborn Content Planned As Team Focuses on 'Highly Anticipated Unannounced Game'

There are no more plans to released anymore DLC for Battleborn, as the development team is now focused on a "highly anticipated but unannounced game."

"As of this week, there will be no more Battleplans and there is currently no planned content after the Fall Update," said creative director Randy Varnell. "Details of any future changes or news will be made on our forums or through social media, so keep your radars on.





"Battleborn is here to stay. Nothing is changing with Battleborn, and the servers will be up and active for the foreseeable future."

Varnell added that he is staying with Gearbox to work on the next project.

"If you’ve been paying attention to recent news from the Gearbox Panel at PAX West, you’ll have heard that many folks at Gearbox are working on a highly anticipated project.

"Although I’m sad my time on Battleborn is coming to a close, I’m happy to announce that I will play a significant role on this highly anticipated but unannounced game, and I’m sure you’ll be hearing some from me again in the future regarding Gearbox games."

While it isn't confirmed the title is expected to be Borderlands 3.

