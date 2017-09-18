Destiny 2 Servers Going Offline for 4 Hours Today - News

Bungie is doing schedule maintenance for Destiny and Destiny 2 today starting at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm UK. Servers are schedule to come back online at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm UK.

During the maintenance Destiny 2 version 1.0.1.3 will be released. Patch notes will be released later.

