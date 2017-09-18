Nintendo Outspent Sony and Microsoft in US TV Ad in August - News

Nintendo spent the most amount of money in the US on TV ads in August, outspending Microsoft and Sony combined, according to iSpot.tv.

Nintendo spent $4.5 million on TV ads for the month. 14 commercials were aired over 1,600 times, reaching 230.6 million impressions. $931,632 was spent to promote the new 2DS XL.

Sony did not run any ads until halfway through August, however, it still came in at second with an estimated $2.5 million in spending. It ran three ads 453 times and hit 94.9 million impressions.

Microsoft spent $1.3 million on just one ad promoting Madden NFL 18. It aired 356 times reaching 46.3 million impressions.

The gaming industry as a whole spent $17.1 million on TV ads. This is up from $12.2 million spent in July.

Thanks GamesBeat.

