Destiny 2 Remains Atop UK Charts, NBA 2K18 and PES 2018 Debuts in 2nd and 3rd - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Destiny 2 remains at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 16. Sales fell 71 percent.

NBA 2K18 debuted in second place and is the highest launch chart spot for a basketball game ever. Sales for the game were up seven percent when compared to NBA 2K17. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 debuted in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Destiny 2 NBA 2K18 Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Fallout 4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Grand Theft Auto V Metroid: Samus Returns Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Forza Horizon 3

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

