New PlayStation Releases This Week - Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, NBA 2K18, Project Cars 2

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- 36 Fragments of Midnight, PS Vita — Digital
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth +, PS4 — Retail
- Blackguards 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Burly Men at Sea, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Caveman Warriors, PS4 — Digital
- The Coma: Recut, PS4 — Digital
- End Space, PS VR — Digital
- Factotum 90, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Hidden Dragon Legend, PS4 — Digital
- Ink, PS4 — Digital
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- Mecho Tales, PS Vita — Digital
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 2, PS4 — Retail
- Morphite, PS4 — Digital
- NBA 2K18, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Pankapu, PS4 — Digital
- Project Cars 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Raiders of the Broken Planet, PS4 — Digital
- Robonauts, PS4 — Digital
- Shoppe Keep, PS4 — Digital
- The Solus Project, PS4, PS VR — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
