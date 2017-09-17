New PlayStation Releases This Week - Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, NBA 2K18, Project Cars 2 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

36 Fragments of Midnight, PS Vita — Digital

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth +, PS4 — Retail

Blackguards 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Burly Men at Sea, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Caveman Warriors, PS4 — Digital

The Coma: Recut, PS4 — Digital

End Space, PS VR — Digital

Factotum 90, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Hidden Dragon Legend, PS4 — Digital

Ink, PS4 — Digital

The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Mary Skelter: Nightmares, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Mecho Tales, PS Vita — Digital

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 2, PS4 — Retail

Morphite, PS4 — Digital

NBA 2K18, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Pankapu, PS4 — Digital

Project Cars 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Raiders of the Broken Planet, PS4 — Digital

Robonauts, PS4 — Digital

Shoppe Keep, PS4 — Digital

The Solus Project, PS4, PS VR — Digital

