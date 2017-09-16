PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch USA Lifetime Sales – July 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch USA’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in the US in July 2017 shows how close the race between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One really is. However, the gap between the two has grown in favor of the PlayStation 4 in recent months.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 19.63 million units lifetime in the US, the Xbox One 17.19 million units, and the Switch 1.78 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms. The PlayStation 4 has a 51 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 44 percent, and the Switch five percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 19,629,060

Xbox One Total Sales: 17,194,325

Switch Total Sales: 1,781,952

The Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 in July by 918 units for the month and the Xbox One by 120,173 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 119,255 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 is up and the Xbox One is down. The PlayStation 4 is up 60,798 units and the Xbox One is down 69,084 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the Switch managed to achieve 41 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 40 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 19 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 221,403

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 102,148

Switch Monthly Sales: 222,321

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

