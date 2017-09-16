PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Sets Steam Record for Concurrent Players - News

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has set a new record for the most concurrent users in Steam history.

It peaked at 1.35 million players on September 16. That is well above the previous record set by Dota 2 in March when it reached 1.29 million players





The game surpassed 10 million units sold earlier this month.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available on Steam Early Access and will launch for the Xbox One as part of Xbox Game Preview in late 2017.

