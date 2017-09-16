EU PlayStation Store Weekend Deals - Persona 5, Prey, Infinite Warfare, Rocket League - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 368 Views
Sony has revealed the European PlayStation Store weekend deals that has discounted select PlayStation 4 games through Monday, September 18.
Here is the list of games discounted:
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- FIFA 17
- Persona 5
- Rocket League® – Game of the Year Edition
- Rocket League®
- Prey
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection
- Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle
- Hunting Simulator
- MotoGP™17
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto
- NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
- NARUTO STORM 4 : Road to Boruto Expansion
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Tales of Berseria
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Golf Club 2™
- Torment: Tides of Numeria
- Valkyria Revolution
- Accel World VS. Sword Art Online
- Rocket League – Back to the Future™ Car Pack
- Rocket League® – Aftershock
- Rocket League® – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Rocket League® – Chaos Run DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Hot Wheels® Bone Shaker™
- Rocket League® – Hot Wheels® Twin Mill™ III
- Rocket League® – Marauder
- Rocket League® – Masamune
- Rocket League® – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DL…
- Rocket League® – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Esper
- Rocket League® – The Fate of the Furious™ Ice Charger
- Rocket League™ – NBA Flag Pack
- Rocket League® – Proteus
- Rocket League® – Triton
- Rocket League® – Vulcan
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
