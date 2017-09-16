Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Yamcha, Tien and Original Character Android 21 - News

Yamcha, Tien Shinhan and an original character, Android 21, are all playable in Dragon Ball FighterZ, according to the latest issue of V-Jump.

Android 21 is designed by series creator Akira Toriyama and is an important character in the main story. She is a scientist and will cause a big uproar in the story.

Here is an overview of Yamcha and Tien via Gematsu:

Yamcha is a on-the-ground, close-range, rush-type fighter. He uses surprise attacks and combos derived from his signature attack, “Wolf Fang Fist.” His special attack, Spirit Ball, can be controlled with additional input. He can also use his Meteor special attack, “Neo Wolf Fang Fist.” Here are his stats:

Power: 2

Speed: 4

Reach: 2

Technique: 3

Energy: 2

Tien is a high-performance fighter who overwhelms his opponents with various techniques, from Tri-Beam to Dodon Ray, Volleyball Attack, and even assists through Chiaotzu’s Telekinesis, which can seal the opponent’s movement. When using Tri-Beam, it is possible to rapid-fire with additional input, but HP will deplete for every shot. He can also use his Meteor special attack, “Neo Tri-Beam.” Here are his stats:

Power: 3

Speed: 3

Reach: 3

Technique: 3

Energy: 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in February 2018.

