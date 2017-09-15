Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 939 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 226,880 – PS4
Total Lead: -1,852,774 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 5,386,574
PS4 Total Sales: 7,239,348
July 2017 is the 5th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 during the same time frame by 226,880 units. The Switch is currently behind the PlayStation 4 by 1.85 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 5.39 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 7.24 million units during the same timeframe.
this may actually be an interesting battle considering the PS4 has a big advantage with launching during the holidays, rather than the Switch in the Spring. Will be curious to see whether the Switch gains ground after this holiday or not given it will be its first Christmas
Someone gave you a thumbs down for this very balanced comment.
If they released Switch during the holidays it would hardly matter because it was sold out everywhere. Same did go for the PS4 which sold a million first week and 90k the weak after. To get back at 900k due to the European launch. Although it will be intresting to see whether the Switch can be on top of PS4 for a little while after the ninth month.
The Switch will at least give more of a fight than the Xbox One ever did against the PS4, when supply issues are sorted and games like Pokémon, Mario and Animal Crossing make their way to it, who knows just how close it can keep up.
At least this will be an interesting race. Good to see that a console can actually offer up some competition to PS4.
It will be interesting to see how they fare against each other every time an exclusive gets released. Also, we'll see how the hardware shortages affect the Switch on Holydays.
I want switch to beat ps4 cause 1 year of owning a ps4 i have yet to find a game that is even close to breath of the wild
Horizon?
I didn't know the aligned gap was that wide. I'm enjoying my Switch, though, and I'm glad it's a much closer race than PS4 vs XB1.
Hopefully it's due to the PS4's holiday launch. I want both to be even closer than they are, competition is always nice.
