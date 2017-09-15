Etrian Odyssey V Gets Necromancer and Rover Trailers - News

Atlus has released the Necromancer and Rover class trailers for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth.

Here is an overview of the Necromancer class:

It’s no secret that death awaits all who enter the Yggdrasil tree, but did you know that you can bring death into the tree? Ok, that sounds a bit confusing, but it all makes sense when we explain what the Necromancer can bring to the table. These masters of the undead arts aren’t the best fighters, but they can summon wraiths to do their dirty work instead. These wraiths are not only able to dish out and absorb damage, but can also be sacrificed for the greater good. Want to heal the party? Sacrifice a wraith! What about disable enemy defenses for a few turns? Sacrifice a wraith! Trying to increase the party’s magic strength? Sacrifice a wraith! Although Necromancers are a bit unconventional, they’re skills are invaluable to the party.

Here is an overview of the Rover class:

Meet the real hunters of Yggdrasil, the Rover class. With an expertise in long ranged attacks, the Rover class can deliver some hard hits while in the back line. Their knowledge of nature is a hot commodity in battle, especially when it comes to special quests that involve exploring uncharted territory. Besides pursuing monsters, these hunters can also get help from animals to provide both offense and defense support.

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth is available now in Japan, and will launch in North America on October 17 and in Europe this fall.

