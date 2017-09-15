Yo-kai Watch Busters 2 Gets Debut Trailer - News

/ 192 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Level-5 has released the debut trailer for Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya.



View it below:

Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya will launch for r the Nintendo 3DS in Japan this winter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles