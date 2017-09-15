Switch Was the Best-Selling Console in the US in August - News

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in August 2017 in the US, according to NPD.

"The Nintendo Switch was August’s best-selling hardware platform," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "The Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling platform in four of the six months since launching in March 2017.

"Sony’s PlayStation 4 was the best-selling platform in both May and June. Sony’s PlayStation 4 continues to be the best-selling hardware platform year to date."

While sales for the Switch and PlayStation 4 remain strong, overall hardware sales dropped six percent year-over-year to $168 million. Lower sales of the Xbox One and last generation consoles (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3) dropped down hardware revenue. One of the possible reason for the lower Xbox One sales is that consumers are waiting to purchase the Xbox One X when it releases on November 7.

"Grand Theft Auto V has now been on the market 49 months and has achieved 41 Top 10 chart appearances, 16 more times than any other single title in reported history," said Piscatella. "In addition, Grand Theft Auto V is the all-time best-selling game by both revenue and units in tracked sales across PC, console and portable with digital and packaged combined."

The shooter genre has seen a 30 percent decline in 2017 year-to-date. However, this is after 2016 set a record. Sales in 2017 through August are the third highest ever for the genre.

Here are the top 10 selling games in August 2017:

Madden NFL 18 Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Splatoon 2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Mario Kart 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Overwatch

