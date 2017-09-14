Saints Row: The Third and More Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has added Six games to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

The games are Undertow, Monopoly Deal, Virtual-On (Japan Only), Slender: The Arrival, Super Contra, and Saints Row: The Third.

Also, Slender: The Arrival, Super Contra & Saints Row: The Third are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/gmbpOXXBYp — Larry Hryb ðŸ‘¶ðŸ¼ (@majornelson) September 14, 2017

Undertow, Monopoly Deal and Virtual-On (Japan Only) are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/GdpAkzYuUK — Larry Hryb ðŸ‘¶ðŸ¼ (@majornelson) September 14, 2017

Other recent games include Battlefield: Bad Company, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, ScraemRide, Batman: Arkham Origins Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition, Call of Duty: Ghosts, and Assassin's Creed III.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

