MX vs. ATV All Out Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 108 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios have announced MX vs. ATV All Out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in early 2018.



View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In MX vs. ATV All Out, choose between bikes, ATVs and UTVs, refine your rider style at your private compound, blast across massive open worlds and compete head to head in various game modes! The all new Freestyle mode allows you to win with style and crazy stunts! Or go All Out and show your riding skills in Multiplayer!

Key Features:

2 player split-screen and 16 player online modes!

Various competition modes including Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag and more!

Insane stunt system that tests your limits in freestyle mode!

Your own private compound that you can turn into a show room for all of your customized vehicles!

Vehicle tuning and upgrades with original performance parts!

Rider style! Choose gear from numerous companies or compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the world!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles