PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Global Lifetime Sales – July 2017 Update

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in July 2017 shows how the Nintendo Switch being a newly released console has a long way to go before it catches up to the PS4 and Xbox One.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 62 million mark and the Switch passed the five million mark. The PS4 has sold 62.19 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 30.61 million units, and the Switch 5.39 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 63 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 31 percent, and the Switch six percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 62,189,754

Xbox One Total Sales: 30,611,947

Switch Total Sales: 5,386,574

During the month of July 2017, the PS4 outsold the Switch by 188,963 units for the month and the Xbox One by 647,801 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 379,596 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the PlayStation 4 is up, while the Xbox One is down. The PlayStation 4 is up 293,540 units and the Xbox One is down 44,985 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 48 percent. The Switch accounted for 38 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 14 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 916,006

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 268,205

Switch Monthly Sales: 727,043

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

