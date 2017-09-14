PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - Aligned Sales Comparison - July 2017 Update - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in July 2017. The gap in the latest month grew by 83,809 units and by 952,168 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 22.68 million units.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 45 months sold a combined 70.12 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 92.80 million units.

Gap change in latest month: 83,809 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Gap change over last 12 months: 952,168 - PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Total Lead: 22,679,048 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 70,122,653

Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 92,801,701

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

