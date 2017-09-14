PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - Aligned Sales Comparison - July 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 437 Views
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in July 2017. The gap in the latest month grew by 83,809 units and by 952,168 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 22.68 million units.
The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 45 months sold a combined 70.12 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 92.80 million units.
Gap change in latest month: 83,809 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Gap change over last 12 months: 952,168 - PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Total Lead: 22,679,048 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 70,122,653
Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 92,801,701
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I think PSVR and 4K gaming has no chance against PS Move and Kinect coming month 60. If XBO doesn't recover with Scorpio, PS4 alone doesn't have a chance.
Depends if the PS4 lives as long as the PS3 I can see it do 120 million units and MS should be able to top 60 million with the XOneS and Xone X.
- 0
PS4 is really beasting and even after 45 months the gap I'd still growing. I wonder if the gap will grow to 25 million units by December 31st. Due to rhe Scorpio the Xone should see a yoy growth during the holidays.
2 Comments