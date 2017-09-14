Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Coming to PS4 This Holiday - News

The puzzle platformer, Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, is coming to the PlayStation 4 worldwide this holiday, announced publisher Wired Productions and developer Flashbulb Games.

Here is an overview of the game:

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood is a cinematic fairy-tale adventure perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Where Scandinavian storytelling meets colourful 2.5D platformer, Max offers perspective players classic jump and run gameplay, smart and innovative puzzles and a fun and unique gameplay mechanic to boot.

Adventurers must unleash the power of the Magic Marker as they:

Embark on this classic tale of brotherhood to rescue Max’s kid brother Felix from the grasps of the evil lord Mustacho

Explore a world filled to the brim with challenging physics puzzles and frantic platforming

Climb, fight and draw their way through deserts, lantern-lit bogs, ancient temples and lush-green-forests

Raise great pillars of dirt from the ground to reach new heights, grow trees to make bridges and create swinging vines to cross gaping chasms

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood first launched for the Xbox One in December 2013 and in May 2014 for the Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

