Dragon’s Crown Pro for PS4 Leaked - News

The page for the Atlus Tokyo Game Show 2017 live stream on September 24 has revealed an unannounced PlayStation 4 version of Dragon’s Crown called Dragon’s Crown Pro.

Dragon’s Crown first launched for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in summer 2013.





Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs from September 21 to 24.

Thanks Gematsu.

