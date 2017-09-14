D3 Publisher Reveals TGS 2017 Stage Schedule - News

posted 4 hours ago

D3 Publisher has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 stage schedule.

Here is the stage schedule:

September 21 (YouTube, Niconico)

10:15 to 10:30 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

10:45 to 11:00 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

11:30 to 12:15 – Earth Defense Force 5 / Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter The Media Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4-exclusive titles Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter with the series’ producer. Featuring Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher) and MC Yuu Miyoshi.

12:30 to 13:00 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Kukkoro Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita-exclusive Bullet Girls Phantasia with the producer. Featuring Shinobu Sugiyama (D3 Publisher), Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MC Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

13:15 to 13:30 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

14:30 to 15:15 – Earth Defense Force 5 / Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter The Media Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4-exclusive titles Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter with the series’ producer. Featuring Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher) and MC Yuu Miyoshi.

15:30 to 16:00 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Kukkoro Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita-exclusive Bullet Girls Phantasia with the producer. Featuring Shinobu Sugiyama (D3 Publisher), Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MC Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

16:15 to 16:30 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

16:45 to 17:00 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

September 22 (YouTube, Niconico)

10:15 to 10:30 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

10:45 to 11:00 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

11:30 to 12:15 – Earth Defense Force 5 / Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter The Media Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4-exclusive titles Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter with the series’ producer. Featuring Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher) and MC Yuu Miyoshi.

12:30 to 13:00 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Kukkoro Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita-exclusive Bullet Girls Phantasia with the producer. Featuring Shinobu Sugiyama (D3 Publisher), Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MC Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

13:15 to 13:30 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

14:30 to 15:15 – Earth Defense Force 5 / Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter The Media Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4-exclusive titles Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter with the series’ producer. Featuring Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher) and MC Yuu Miyoshi.

15:30 to 16:00 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Kukkoro Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita-exclusive Bullet Girls Phantasia with the producer. Featuring Shinobu Sugiyama (D3 Publisher), Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MC Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

16:15 to 16:30 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

16:45 to 17:00 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

September 23 (YouTube, Niconico)

10:15 to 10:30 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

10:30 to 11:15 – Earth Defense Force 5 / Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter The Media Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4-exclusive titles Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter with the series’ producer. Featuring Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher) and MC Yuu Miyoshi.

11:30 to 11:45 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

12:00 to 12:45 – Earth Defense Force 5 x Gekidan Dream Club Host Girls Special Concert On-Stage 2017 – The host girls of the Gekidan Dream Club take on Earth Defense Force 5. If they can clear it, the Host Girls will put on a special concert with lovely singing and dancing.

14:00 to 14:45 – Earth Defense Force 5 Game Tournament 2017 – A game tournament for the PlayStation 4-exclusive Earth Defense Force 5. Come to the D3 Publisher booth on the appointed day to take part. If you win you’ll get a wonderful prize. Featuring Earth Defense Force members and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

15:00 to 15:30 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Kukkoro Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita-exclusive Bullet Girls Phantasia with the producer. Featuring Shinobu Sugiyama (D3 Publisher), Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MC Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

15:45 to 16:30 – Earth Defense Force 5 x Gekidan Dream Club Host Girls Special Concert On-Stage 2017 – The host girls of the Gekidan Dream Club take on Earth Defense Force 5. If they can clear it, the Host Girls will put on a special concert with lovely singing and dancing.

16:45 to 17:00 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

September 24 (YouTube, Niconico)

10:30 to 11:15 – Earth Defense Force 5 / Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter The Media Briefing – An introduction and live gameplay of the PlayStation 4-exclusive titles Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter with the series’ producer. Featuring Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher) and MC Yuu Miyoshi.

11:30 to 11:45 – Bullet Girls Phantasia Pheromone Kukkoro Photo Session – A photo session with the characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia. A mega-reproduction of the game world on stage! The Ranger Club and princess knight will show off their charmingly desperate kukkoro poses. The series’ familiar costume destruction may also make an appearance..!? Featuring Aya Hinomoto (Nanri), Silvia Hortensie (Miyu Inamori), and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

12:00 to 12:45 – Earth Defense Force 5 x Gekidan Dream Club Host Girls Special Concert On-Stage 2017 – The host girls of the Gekidan Dream Club take on Earth Defense Force 5. If they can clear it, the Host Girls will put on a special concert with lovely singing and dancing.

13:00 to 14:00 – Earth Defense Force 5 Official Broadcast – The official Earth Defense Force 5 broadcast that live streams once a month to Niconico and YouTube Live, filmed on site at Tokyo Gmae Show 2017. Kana Yuuki (VIMS), Chinami Hashimoto (VIMS), and Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher) will play the game live.

14:30 to 15:15 – Earth Defense Force 5 Game Tournament 2017 – A game tournament for the PlayStation 4-exclusive Earth Defense Force 5. Come to the D3 Publisher booth on the appointed day to take part. If you win you’ll get a wonderful prize. Featuring Earth Defense Force members and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

15:30 to 16:15 – Earth Defense Force 5 x Gekidan Dream Club Host Girls Special Concert On-Stage 2017 – The host girls of the Gekidan Dream Club take on Earth Defense Force 5. If they can clear it, the Host Girls will put on a special concert with lovely singing and dancing.

16:35 to 17:00 – D3 Publisher TGS 2017 Final – The characters of Bullet Girls Phantasia and the Gekidan Dream Club host girls, as well as the booth’s companions gather together on stage for D3 Publisher’s final event to bring Tokyo Game Show 2017 to a close. Featuring all of the cast, and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Himeno Tsubasa).

Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs from September 21 to 24.

