Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2017 Stage Schedule

Bandai Namco has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 stage schedule.

Here is the stage schedule:

September 21

Main Stage 11:15 to 11:45 – 876 Golden Hour Opening Declaration! 12:15 to 13:00 – HTML5 New Platform Title Presentation: Ami Inamura New Form God Hit Prayer! (Niconico, YouTube) – Featuring Ami Inamura, Koji Tezuka (Bandai Namco Entertainment / BXD producer), and Youzo Sakagami (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer). 13:30 to 14:15 – Summer Lesson: All Three Students Present! New Lesson Debut Stage (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Natsumi Tagoto (Hikari Miyamoto voice actress), Rika Abe (Allison Snow voice actress), Marie Hatanaka (Chisato Shinjo voice actress), Katsuhiro Harada (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer), and Jun Tamaoki (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer and director). 14:45 to 15:30 – City Shrouded in Shadow Pre-Release Live! Sci-Fi Survival Extension Course (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Satomi Akesaka, Mai Iida, Kazuma Kujo (Granzella game director and designer), and Kensuke Tsukanaka (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer). 16:00 to 16:30 – 876 Game Queen Decisive Match: Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring eight companions.



September 22

Main Stage 12:30 to 13:00 – Bandai Namco Entertainment x NTT Docomo New VR Content Production Presentation (Niconico, YouTube) – Featuring Yoshihisa Kishiyama (NTT Docomo senior technology R&D) and Yasukazu Kawai (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer). 14:15 to 15:00 – .hack//15th’s Anniversary Broadcast (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Hiroshi Matsuyama (CyberConnect2 president and CEO), Daisuke Uchiyama (Bandai Namco Entertainment), and Hidetoshi Sato (Bandai Namco Entertainment). 16:00 to 16:30 – 876 Game Queen Decisive Match: Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring eight companions.



September 23

Main Stage 12:05 to 12:15 – Pre-Stage! 876 Golden Hour! 12:15 to 12:45 – 876 Cup 2017: Dragon Ball: Dokkan Battle Challenge Stage (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Koki Kameda and Kensho Monden (Bandai Namco Entertainment). 13:15 to 14:00 – Sword Art Online Game Live at TGS 2017 (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Kazuma Miki (Straight Edge), Shinichiro Kashiwada (Aniplex), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito voice actor), Rina Hidaka (Silica voice actress), Kirot-san, Asuna-san, Yosuke Futami (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer), Death Gun Fujita, and Tomohiko Takeuchi (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer). 14:40 to 15:25 – Project LayereD Special Stage (Niconico, YouTube) – Featuring Yuiko Tatsumi (Claire voice actress), Ai Kakuma (Rachel voice actress), Kohei Yanagi (Yuuto voice actor), Saho Shihasa (Ion voice actress), Sato Ohashi (Project LayereD anime supervisor), and Koji Tezuka (Project LayereD executive producer). 16:00 to 16:45 – Dragon Ball FighterZ Superdreadnought Super Stage (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Hikaru Midorikawa (Android 16 voice actor), one special guest, Tomoko Hiroki (Bandai Namco producer), and Arc System Works development staff.

Family Stage 10:30 to 10:50 – Make Your Smile Stage (Character Gathering) – Featuring Don-chan, Mamecchi, Chiiba-kun, Ojapon, and Famista-kun. 11:50 to 12:20 – Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! Special Stage: Everybody Taiko! – Featuring Don-chan. 13:00 to 13:30 – Tamagocchi no Puchipuchi Omisecchi Special Stage – Featuring Mamecchi. 14:00 to 14:30 – Famista Climax Special Stage: Home Run Contest to Get Wonderful Prizes – Featuring Famista-kun and Masuni Kawata. 15:10 to 15:40 – Tamagocchi no Puchipuchi Omisecchi Special Stage – Featuring Mamecchi. 16:00 to 16:30 – Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch: Gotouchi Quiz with Chiiba-kun Stage – Featuring Chiiba-kun, Ojapon, and Masuni Kawata.

Tokyo Game Show Event Stage 14:00 to 15:00 – IM@S Game Show 2017 (Niconico)- A mix of talk and gameplay, with the latest information on Idolmaster games. Featuring Eriko Nakamura (Haruka Amami voice actress), Asami Imai (Chihaya Kisaragi voice actress), Asami Shimoda (Ami Futami and Mami Futami voice actress), Rika Abe (Mizuki Makabe voice actress), Emi Hirayama (Reika Kitakami voice actress), and Saki Ogasawara (Akane Nonohara voice actress).



September 24

Main Stage 11:00 to 11:45 – Naruto and Boruto: Shinoboru VS. Shinosuto Latest Game Stage (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Mika Kano, Kenichi Toshida (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer), and Ninano Shinno (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer). 12:15 to 13:00 – Mobile Suit Gundam Special Stage (Niconico, YouTube, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Miracle Gucchi, May, and Hiroaki Ohchi (producer). 13:30 to 14:15 – Baki the Grappler Special Game Stage – Featuring Keisuke Itagaki (original creator), Kendo Kobayashi, Chocco, Zangief Itahashi, and Teruaki Minami (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer). 14:45 to 15:15 – 876 Cup 2017: Gundam Versus (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Kana Ueda, Tenin A, Kurobi, and Naoya Yasuda (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer). 15:45 to 16:30 – Code Vein Special Stage (Niconico, YouTube Domestic, YouTube in Chinese, Twitch in English, Twitch in Chinese) – Featuring Kosuke Toriumi (Yagumo voice actor), Lynn (Io voice actress), Kaito Ishikawa (Louis voice actor), Yusuke Tomizawa (Bandai Namco Entertainment IP executive producer), Keita Iizuka (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer), and Hiroshi Yoshimura (Bandai Namco Entertainment director).

Family Stage 10:30 to 10:50 – Make Your Smile Stage (Character Gathering) – Featuring Don-chan, Mamecchi, Chiiba-kun, Ojapon, and Famista-kun. 11:50 to 12:20 – Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch: Gotouchi Quiz with Chiiba-kun Stage – Featuring Chiiba-kun, Ojapon, and Masuni Kawata. 13:00 to 13:30 – Tamagocchi no Puchipuchi Omisecchi Special Stage – Featuring Mamecchi. 14:00 to 14:30 – Famista Climax Special Stage: Home Run Contest to Get Wonderful Prizes – Featuring Famista-kun and Masuni Kawata. 15:10 to 15:40 – Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch Special Stage 16:00 to 16:30 – Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch: Gotouchi Quiz with Chiiba-kun Stage – Featuring Chiiba-kun, Ojapon, and Masuni Kawata.



Thanks Gematsu.

