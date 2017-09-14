Arms 3.0 Update Out Now, Adds New Character, Stages, And More - News

Nintendo has released the 3.0 update for Arms. It adds new character Lola, the Via Dolce stage, customizable controls, and more.

Here are the complete patch notes:

New fighter Lola Pop can now be selected.

New ARM Funchuk added.

New ARM Biffler added.

New ARM Clapback added.

New stage Via Dolce added.

Customize Controls menu added. This allows you to freely customize button mappings. Access by pressing X on the fighter select screen, or from the pause menu in battle.

Condition for unlocking Ranked Match has changed from clearing Grand Prix on Level 4 to clearing Grand Prix on Level 1.

Stun charge attacks will now immobilize fighters for longer.

Fire charge attack damage has been reduced by 10.

After landing a hit on an armored opponent, there will now be a momentary delay before the ARM starts to retract.

In modes with multiple opponents, removed function where the targeted opponent would automatically switch to another opponent when the targeted opponent was knocked down.

Fixed issue where bomb blasts would not knock down players during their rush attack.

Fixed issue where bomb blasts could not be guarded when playing 1-punch KO

Fixed issue where, under certain conditions, after connecting a wind type rush attack follow up attacks would be impossible.

Fixed issue where even in the process of shooting an ARM it was possible to charge-up when on a trampoline.

Fixed issue in Hedlok Scramble where if a communication error occurred at a specific time it would become impossible to grab the Hedlok powerup.

Fixed issue where fighters would sometimes go out of bounds during fights against Hedlok.

Adjusted some fighters and ARMS as detailed below.

Fighters / Arms Adjustments Master Mummy ARM size has been increased thanks to intense training.

Now holds a charge for longer. Mechanica Increased movement speed when jumping.

Increased movement speed when air dashing. Max Brass Decreased movement speed when buffed up. Sparky Increased extension speed.

Increased retraction speed. Revolver

Retorcher Increased speed of charge attack.

Shortened firing interval Boomerang Increased speed when thrown with an outside curve.

Improved homing ability.

Adjusted path traveled when extending. Coolerang Increased expansion rate when extending.

Increased speed when thrown with an outside curve.

Improved homing ability.

Adjusted path traveled when extending. Megaton Increased extension speed.

Increased expansion rate when extending. Megawatt Increased extension speed.

Increased expansion rate when extending.

Increased retraction speed.

Increased speed of charge attack.

Increased charge attack damage. Parasol Increased speed of charge attack.

Increased expansion rate of charge attack.

Improved homing ability. Homie Increased retraction speed.

Improved homing ability. Slamamander Increased speed of charge attack.

Improved homing ability. Tribolt

Triblast Increased extension speed. Hydra Increased retraction speed. Chakram Increased extension speed.

Increased speed of charge attack. Guardian Increased shield bash range.

Fixed issue where movement became impossible when both hands were disabled.

Fixed issue where it was possible to pass through parts of the stage to attack. Roaster Decreased extension speed.

Increased retraction speed. Nade

Popper Decreased retraction speed. Cracker Decreased extension speed.

Decreased damage from charge attack.

Decreased damage from rush attack.

Increased retraction speed.

