New Super Mario Odyssey Details Released - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo during its Nintendo Direct shared new information about Super Mario Odyssey. More details about the story, locations and different modes were revealed.

A Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a download code for Super Mario Odyssey, Mario-themed red Joy-Con controllers, and a special carrying case will launch alongside the game for $379.99.



View the video below:

Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles