Kirby: Star Allies Launches for Switch in Spring 2018 - News

/ 190 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced Kirby: Star Allies will launch for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2018.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Revealed at E3 2017, the first Kirby game for Nintendo Switch has some charming new tricks. By throwing hearts, players can recruit up to three enemies to become Kirby’s allies. Whether playing alone or with up to three friends, mixing up abilities to create new powers is a big part of the fun. Kirby Star Allies launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this spring.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles