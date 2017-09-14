Dragon Quest Builders Coming to Switch in Spring 2018 - News

Square Enix announced the original Dragon Quest Builders is coming to the Nintendo Switch in spring 2018.





Dragon Quest Builders is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The sequel, Dragon Quest Builders 2, is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch



