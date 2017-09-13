Mario Bros. And More Nintendo Arcade Games Coming to Switch - News

Nintendo is partnering with Hamster to bring several arcade games to the Nintendo Switch as pat of Arcade Archives.

Arcade Archives: Mario Bros. is the first title. It will release on September 27.

Here are other titles coming soon:

Arcade Archives: VS. Balloon Fight

Arcade Archives: VS. Ice Climber

Arcade Archives: VS. Pinball

Arcade Archives: VS. Clu Clu Land

