The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Launches for Switch on November 17

Bethesda Softworks announced the Nintendo Switch version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will launch on November 17.





Here is an overview of the game:

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the epic fantasy from Bethesda Game Studios, arrives for Nintendo Switch. The legendary open-world adventure where you can be anyone and do anything, now allows you to go anywhere – at home on your TV or on the go. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch includes all-new gameplay features like motion controls for combat and lockpicking, outfits and gear from The Legend of Zelda, plus additional loot unlocked from compatible The Legend of Zelda amiibo figures. Take down enemies with the Master Sword, protect yourself with the Hylian Shield or look heroic in the Champion’s Tunic. Skyrim also includes all official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

Story

The High King of Skyrim has been murdered. Alliances form as claims to the throne are made. In the midst of this conflict, a far more dangerous, ancient evil is awakened. Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel. The future of Skyrim, even the Empire itself, hangs in the balance as they wait for the prophesized Dragonborn to come; a hero born with the power of The Voice, and the only one who can stand amongst the dragons.

Key Features:

Epic Fantasy Reborn – Skyrim reimagines the open-world fantasy epic, pushing the gameplay and technology of a virtual world to new heights.

– Skyrim reimagines the open-world fantasy epic, pushing the gameplay and technology of a virtual world to new heights. Live another life, in another world – Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before.

– Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before. Stunning Graphics and Immersive Gameplay – Skyrim‘s game engine brings to life a complete virtual world with rolling clouds, rugged mountains, bustling cities, lush fields, and ancient dungeons.

– Skyrim‘s game engine brings to life a complete virtual world with rolling clouds, rugged mountains, bustling cities, lush fields, and ancient dungeons. You Are What You Play – Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions.

– Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions. The Legend of Zelda Outfits and Weapons – Tap compatible The Legend of Zelda character amiibo to gain outfits and gear inspired by the series. Take down enemies with the Master Sword, protect yourself with the Hylian shield, or look heroic in the Champion’s Tunic. Tap other compatible amiibo to gain additional loot. Compatible amiibo include those from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild series, 30th Anniversary – The Legend of Zelda series, Super Smash Bros. series, and The Legend of Zelda series.

– Tap compatible The Legend of Zelda character amiibo to gain outfits and gear inspired by the series. Take down enemies with the Master Sword, protect yourself with the Hylian shield, or look heroic in the Champion’s Tunic. Tap other compatible amiibo to gain additional loot. Compatible amiibo include those from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild series, 30th Anniversary – The Legend of Zelda series, Super Smash Bros. series, and The Legend of Zelda series. Motion Controls – Use all-new motion controls for combat and lockpicking – battle with melee weapons, aim your bow and arrow, and more.

