Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out, Together Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out, Together for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on November 10.

The updated release will include three new Blitz Mode multiplayer activities, Stamp mode, new comic book, and toy box worlds.

Here is an overview of the game:

Paper pals Snip and Clip must cut each other into the right shapes to overcome tricky obstacles in this updated version of the game.

Partner up with friends or family to solve puzzles, including new comic book and toy box worlds, 3 new activities, and a new stamp mode. Plus, play the original levels in new shapes!

If you’re new to the game, you can purchase this expanded version at retail. Owners of the original version can purchase and download this additional content in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. No matter how you cut it, this couch co-op is a riot! Snip may need to cut Clip into a needle to pop balloons or maybe you’ll have to team up to form a squawking, egg-laying bird! Prove you’re a cut above the rest in Blitz mode, where two-to-four players can compete in a series of puzzlingly action-packed challenges. Make it a party with Party mode, where up to four players* can team up to solve fun puzzles.

Key Features:

Work together to cut paper pals into new shapes and solve puzzles.

Use your imagination and the objects in each level to solve puzzles in multiple ways.

Grab a friend or go it alone in World mode.

Two-to-four players can team up to solve challenging puzzles in Party mode.

Two-to-four players can also enjoy fast, fun sports-like competitions in Blitz mode.

The new content will also release as DLC if you own the original version.

