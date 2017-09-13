Splatoon 2 to Add Kelp Dome Stage on September 20 - News

Nintendo announced a free update for Splatoon 2 on September 20. It will add the Kelp Dome stage from the original Splatoon.

A new stage called Snapper Canal and a weapon called the Tenta Brella are also coming at a later date.

Splatoon 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.



